DPS finds 182 pounds of cocaine after traffic crash in South Texas

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on Memorial Day 2021 turned into a discovery of more than $3.3 million worth of drugs.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say there was a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City - which is in deep South Texas.

When the Troopers arrived to the crash, they found three burlap sacks holding a combined total of 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV.

The drugs weighed about 182 pounds.

The driver of the SUV, who has not been identified at this time, turned himself in to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and is facing drug possession charges.

