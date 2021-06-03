City of Amarillo in final phase of traffic signal improvement project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is now in the final phase of a project meant to improve the flow of traffic.

Over the last three years, the city’s traffic signal improvement project has been implementing a series of upgrades to the traffic light management system.

The project is now in its fourth and final phase, which consists of the installation of cameras with software that monitors the presence of vehicles, as well as sending information about traffic counts and signal times to the traffic management center.

“Traffic patterns change constantly. This system, what it’ll do is allow you to see it on the fly, 24 hours a day, all the time, in all the different conditions so that the light patterns can be adjusted based on the time of day, time of traffic, where’s heavy, light, congested, not congested,” said Donny Hooper, Director of Public Works.

The new $128,000 system will be installed on Coulter Street from Wallace Boulevard to Sleep Hollow Boulevard, an area the city says is often congested.

“You know, as Amarillo continues to grow, we’ll see more and more traffic that’s out there, and we’ll also see patterns that you know, vehicles are not as full as they used to be. Instead of transporting four, five people in a vehicle, people are now driving a lot of vehicles by themselves, which puts more vehicles on the road,” said Hooper. So, we just want to use the latest and greatest technology that’s available to use to be able to flow that better.”

The city expects the system to be installed and working by the end of summer.

