Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

City leaders' questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday held their first open session on the American Rescue Plan.

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.

Kanawha County is set to be awarded $35.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money has to be split up among the cities in the district. The purpose of the session was to make sure that city officials understand how and what they can spend their relief money on.

“It was very helpful” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said.

After the success of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners say there will be more open forums in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott news conference on Coronavirus in Texas - VOD - clipped version- 04/08/2020
Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo
An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Court documents: $138,000 worth of cocaine found in Farwell home
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

Latest News

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0030.JPG
WTAMU officially opens “DOC’ Graham Center
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
Amarillo City leaders break ground on site for new Cacique plant
The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department is temporarily adjusting the...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare adjusts visitor policy to help mitigate spread of parvovirus
(Source: WECT)
TxDOT announced road closures on 45th Avenue at I-27