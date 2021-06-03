Center City first market season is starting this Saturday

Viewers Choice Awards
Deadline approaching for Amarillo Community Market vendor applications (Source: Amarillo Community Market)(Amarillo Community Market)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market is making their first market of the season with about 60 vendors downtown.

Center City is partnering with the Sod Squad to sell tickets for only $12. Center City receives half of the proceeds.

On Saturday June 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. till September 11, shops at the Amarillo Community Market will be at 1000 S. Polk, at the historic Bivins Mansion now home to the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

More than 100 vendors applied to the market this year.

On Saturday, about 60 vendors will be selling food, produce, arts and crafts.

The admission is free and so is parking.

