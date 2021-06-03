Center City first market season is starting this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market is making their first market of the season with about 60 vendors downtown.

On Saturday June 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. till September 11, shops at the Amarillo Community Market will be at 1000 S. Polk, at the historic Bivins Mansion now home to the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

More than 100 vendors applied to the market this year.

On Saturday, about 60 vendors will be selling food, produce, arts and crafts.

The admission is free and so is parking.

