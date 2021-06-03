Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon High School announces new softball coach

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has announced that Styler Haddock is the new Head Softball Coach at Canyon High School. 

Coach Haddock has been in the Canyon school system for 7 years, most recently serving as assistant softball coach for Canyon High. 

Coach Haddock also has 18 years of coaching experience, including successful stints as the head baseball coach in Friona and head softball coach in Dimmitt.

“Coach Haddock is a well respected coach and leader in the Canyon community.  We are looking forward to him continuing the tradition of excellence within the CHS Softball Program.  I expect great things are in store for the Lady Eagles,” said Canyon ISD Athletic Director, Toby Tucker.

