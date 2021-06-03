Cannon Air Force hosting virtual public meeting to address PFOS and PFOA

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The 27 special operations wing and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will be hosting a virtual public meeting to provide updates on its on-going actions to address PFOS and PFOA identified at the Cannon Air Force Base.

The Zoom meeting will be held on June 16 at 5:00 p.m.

Environmental experts will be available to answer questions regarding these efforts.

The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation, but all participants must first register online

To register, please visit the following link here.

Once registered, follow the link here.

