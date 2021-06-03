Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo City leaders break ground on site for new Cacique plant

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City leaders held a ground breaking ceremony today to celebrate the beginning of construction on its newest dairy processing facility.

Cacique is a privately-owned hispanic foods company, which will make hispanic style cheeses, yogurt and cremas at it’s Amarillo facility.

Mayor Pro Tempore, Freda Powell, says as Amarillo continues to grow, it’s important we have a diverse economic base.

“Our economy is one of the strongest in the state if not the country. The arrival of Cacique in Amarillo is yet another example of this economic commitment and our potential for growth and progress,” said Powell.

The new 88-million-dollar facility will bring around 200 full-time jobs to the local economy.

Operations are expected to begin next fall.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

