Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare adjusts visitor policy to help mitigate spread of parvovirus

The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department is temporarily adjusting the...
The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department is temporarily adjusting the visitor policy to help mitigate the spread of the parvovirus among animals in the facility.(kfda)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department is temporarily adjusting the visitor policy to help mitigate the spread of the parvovirus among animals in the facility.

Beginning today, people who want to adopt an animal or are looking for a lost pet will need to schedule an appointment at the AAMW facility.

To make an appointment, call (806) 378-6033 or email animals@amarillo.gov.

“This change in admissions policy is a temporary measure to help mitigate the spread of the parvovirus by limiting the number of people in the shelter,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “Parvovirus is highly contagious, and in an effort to provide the safest environment for the animals in our care a staff member will accompany visitors to assure that all safety protocols are followed.”

People looking for a lost pet can also use the AAMW online search tool that is updated daily.

