24 Hour Canyon fundraiser hosting annual event for cancer survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 24 Hours in the Canyon is hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer survivors.

From Saturday, June 5 through Sunday evening, June 6 a capacity will be in place and visitors will have access from the top of the park to Soapberry.

Those without reservations may be turned away.

Available trails for the public:

Pioneer nature trail

CCC

Kiowa

Triassic and goodnight peak

The remainder of the park will open Sunday evening.

