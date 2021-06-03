Viewers Choice Awards
24 Hour Canyon fundraiser hosting annual event for cancer survivors

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 24 Hours in the Canyon is hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer survivors.

From Saturday, June 5 through Sunday evening, June 6 a capacity will be in place and visitors will have access from the top of the park to Soapberry.

Those without reservations may be turned away.

Available trails for the public:

  • Pioneer nature trail
  • CCC
  • Kiowa
  • Triassic and goodnight peak

The remainder of the park will open Sunday evening.

Posted by Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

