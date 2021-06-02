Viewers Choice Awards
WTAMU welcomes women’s basketball Head Coach Josh Prock

2016-17 Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M women’s basketball welcomed new Head Coach Josh Prock to Canyon. The Clovis native spent his last eight seasons leading Eastern New Mexico University to their only three NCAA Tournament appearances, and over the past four seasons he accumulated a record of 77-41.

The 2017 Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year’s goal is to not only win games, but to recruit local Texas Panhandle talent and give them an atmosphere to succeed athletically and academically. He believes faith and family are priorities and wants his team to live by three words: to love, serve and care.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave just because the people there had been so great to us,” said Prock. “They accepted us like their own. When the opportunity came to be the head coach here, it was one of those things that my wife and I thought was the best thing for our family.”

Prock plans on focusing on defense to lead to offense. While at ENMU, Prock’s defense ranked in the top four nearly every season in the LSC.

