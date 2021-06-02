Viewers Choice Awards
Warmer days ahead...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
There may still be a few showers and storms this evening and overnight but the overall severe weather threat continues to drop. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s for Wednesday with a slight chance for a few late day storms but the skies will be partly cloudy and the winds light. Eighties will come back into the picture starting Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

