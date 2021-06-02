Warmer days ahead...
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
There may still be a few showers and storms this evening and overnight but the overall severe weather threat continues to drop. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s for Wednesday with a slight chance for a few late day storms but the skies will be partly cloudy and the winds light. Eighties will come back into the picture starting Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.