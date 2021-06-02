Valforte’s Grand Slam secures West Texas A&M’s second DII Softball National Championship in program history

DENVER, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M softball secured their second NCAA DII National Championship in program history, first in 2014, after topping Biola 4-1. Both teams were held scoreless until the sixth frame. Lady Buffs freshman Gabriella “Gabi” Valforte hit the grand slam game winner, bringing home all three seniors, Shanna McBroom, Alyx Cordell and Erica Vessels.

In the bottom of the 6th, West Texas A&M had all three of its seniors on base. It was up to a freshman to bring them home.



🗣️ Hear from Gabi Valforte about her #D2SB championship-winning grand slam! pic.twitter.com/dbKXk7EVIy — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) June 1, 2021

WTAMU held a watch party at the Kelley Student Center to cheer on the Lady Buffs for game three of the championships series. The crowd roared for Valforte’s homer and Cordell’s toss out to first to end the game. WTAMU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael McBroom said this was a very special moment for the team, coaches and seniors.

”Not a complete shock to me because of the special people on that team, but certainly exciting to see them execute. The big hit, the big grand slam brought back memories of 2014 when we had another big hit,” said McBroom. “There have been some challenges in the program through the years, but the seniors Shanna, Alyx and Erica have been through it thick and thin and I’m so happy for them.”

Join the Lady Buffs on Wednesday, June 2 from 9-10 a.m. at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center to congratulate the team and celebrate with coffee and donuts.

Donuts and National Champs?!



Sounds like a great way to start a Wednesday. @WTSoftball | #BuffNation pic.twitter.com/suufVJ6h3r — West Texas A&M Athletics (@WTBuffNation) June 2, 2021

