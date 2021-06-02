Viewers Choice Awards
Valforte’s Grand Slam secures West Texas A&M’s second DII Softball National Championship in program history

Lady Buffs win first title since 2014
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M softball secured their second NCAA DII National Championship in program history, first in 2014, after topping Biola 4-1. Both teams were held scoreless until the sixth frame. Lady Buffs freshman Gabriella “Gabi” Valforte hit the grand slam game winner, bringing home all three seniors, Shanna McBroom, Alyx Cordell and Erica Vessels.

WTAMU held a watch party at the Kelley Student Center to cheer on the Lady Buffs for game three of the championships series. The crowd roared for Valforte’s homer and Cordell’s toss out to first to end the game. WTAMU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael McBroom said this was a very special moment for the team, coaches and seniors.

”Not a complete shock to me because of the special people on that team, but certainly exciting to see them execute. The big hit, the big grand slam brought back memories of 2014 when we had another big hit,” said McBroom. “There have been some challenges in the program through the years, but the seniors Shanna, Alyx and Erica have been through it thick and thin and I’m so happy for them.”

Join the Lady Buffs on Wednesday, June 2 from 9-10 a.m. at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center to congratulate the team and celebrate with coffee and donuts.

