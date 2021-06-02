Thompson Park water park faces construction delays due to rainy weather

Viewers Choice Awards
City Council revisits Thompson Park Pool payment talks: Is bonding the answer?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More rain has meant more delays for finishing Amarillo’s Thompson Park water park.

Deputy City Manager Kevin Starbuck said today there have been almost forty days of weather delays during the construction.

First this winter’s snow then the recent thunderstorms have kept things wet. The grand opening might be on the fourth of July. But the park could open just before that.

The city is also still looking for lifeguards and is continuing to recruit people fifteen years old and older with an interest in working outside.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

