Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas union ensures plant workers receive proper pay in wake cyberattack, shutting down Cactus meatpacking plant

The JBS meatpacking plant in Louisville, Ky. employs approximately 1,200 workers represented by...
The JBS meatpacking plant in Louisville, Ky. employs approximately 1,200 workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - The union is calling on JBS to work with state and federal leaders to resolve a cyberattack, that affects more than 25,000 JBS meatpacking workers nationwide, including cactus beef workers.

As a result of the breach, the JBS Cactus Beef Plant was shut down today, along with other facilities across the country.

The United Food and commercial workers international union president released a statement,

Urging JBS to ensure the workers receive their contractually guaranteed pay as these plant shutdowns continue.

He’s also calling for action to ensure JBS meatpacking workers can get back on the job and continue to keep the food supply secure as the pandemic continues.

“As the union for JBS meatpacking workers across the country, UFCW is pleased JBS is working around the clock to resolve this and UFCW urging JBS to ensure that all of its meatpacking workers receive their contractually guaranteed pay as these plant shutdowns continue,” says UFCW International President Marc Perrone. “UFCW is calling on JBS to work with state and federal leaders to help get JBS meatpacking workers back on the job as soon as possible so these essential workers can continue to keep our country’s food supply fully operational and secure as this pandemic continues.”

The cyber attack could impact your grocery bill, as JBS is the world’s largest meat processing company.

The company’s five biggest plants here in the U.S that handles more than 22,000 cattle a day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
New in Amarillo: Chains open along Coulter Street.
New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment

Latest News

Hoover Fire Department
Hoover Fire Department hosting annual Pulled Pork fundraiser
Tonight, Amarillo Parks and Recreation is launching its first ever Wellness Program called...
Free new Wellness program available for all ages at Amarillo neighborhood parks kicks off today
Warmer days ahead...
Warmer days ahead...
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement