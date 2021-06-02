Viewers Choice Awards
Texas County warns of scams claiming grandson was arrested or social security number linked to drug money

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas County Sheriff’s Department is warning community members about a scam effecting several people in the area.

TCSD said multiple residents have been contacted about their grandson being in an accident, getting arrested and needing bail money.

Another scam was reported and involves residents being told their social security number is linked to an account containing drug money.

The office wrote on Facebook that residents should “be aware of these types of scams and others” and to “protect yourself and your money by hanging up or not answering numbers you don’t know.”

There have been several scams reported to our office today. We have spoken to residents who have been contacted about...

Posted by Texas County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

