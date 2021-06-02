Sod Squad nearly shuts out Rougarou in game one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Squad hosted the Baton Rouge Rougarou for their second Texas Collegiate League series of the season, and the Sod Squad won game one 10-2 at HODGETOWN. Amarillo (2-1) now sits second in the league standings behind the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (2-0).

Sod Squad’s Cody Akers, CJ Horn and Jordan Ku led Amarillo with two hits each. Akers tallied 2 RBI and 3 runs in three at bats. Pitcher Jack Stroud, Tascosa High alum, allowed two walks and tallied four strikeouts in three innings.

The Sod Squad and Rougarou meet up at HODGETOWN for game two on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m.

