City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District Judge James Wesley Hendrix has dismissed a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood on the grounds of “lack of jurisdiction.”

Following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood against the City of Lubbock regarding the “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” ordinance in May, the judge says Planned Parenthood “has the burden to show an injury that is fairly traceable to the city’s conduct.”

According to documents filed late Tuesday, “Plaintiffs [Planned Parenthood] allege the ordinance is invalid because it violates federal constitutional rights, could not validly create civil liability between private parties, and is preempted by state law.”

Judge Hendrix found otherwise; his order to throw out the lawsuit takes issue with the health care provider’s claims that he has the ability to stop the ordinance from allowing private citizens to file suit against other private entities.

“The U.S. Constitution and binding precedent make clear that federal courts do not exist to render advisory opinions on a law’s validity. Rather, this Court is limited to resolving actual cases and controversies.”

At the end of his order, Judge Hendrix notes Texas courts may take up similar lawsuits and they may dispute his decision to dismiss the case; he says he will abstain from those courts’ decisions and defer to their judgments. Once the question of private enforcement is resolved, Judge Hendrix writes he would allow “any remaining federal claim” to be raised in his court.

The City of Lubbock released the following statement Wednesday:

The City has reviewed the June 1 Court Order in the litigation challenging Lubbock’s Sanctuary City of the Unborn ordinance and is pleased with the result. Judge Hendrix issued a thorough and well-reasoned opinion in dismissing the case for lack of jurisdiction, which is a threshold consideration for any court to make respecting a lawsuit before it. The City is presently unaware of the plaintiffs’ intentions as to whether an appeal will be filed or whether additional lawsuits will be filed against the City. Nevertheless, the City will continue to vigorously defend the ordinance in any litigation that may be filed.

The City of Lubbock is represented by Heather Hacker and Andrew Stephens of Hacker Stephens LLP of Austin, and Fernando Bustos of the Bustos Law Firm, P.C. of Lubbock.

