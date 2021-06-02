Viewers Choice Awards
Hoover Fire Department hosting annual Pulled Pork fundraiser

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOOVER, Texas (KFDA) - The Hoover Fire Department will be holding their annual pulled pork fundraiser on June 26 2021.

Plates are $10 and are pre-order only.

You can pick up a plate or dine in at the department from 11:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon.

To order a plate, text at (806) 663-6696 with your name and number of plates you want to reserve.

Join us once again for our now annual Pulled Pork Fundraiser. $10 a plate - Pre Order Only. Come dine in with us or...

Posted by Hoover Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, May 31, 2021

