Hoover Fire Department hosting annual Pulled Pork fundraiser
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOOVER, Texas (KFDA) - The Hoover Fire Department will be holding their annual pulled pork fundraiser on June 26 2021.
Plates are $10 and are pre-order only.
You can pick up a plate or dine in at the department from 11:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon.
To order a plate, text at (806) 663-6696 with your name and number of plates you want to reserve.
