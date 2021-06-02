Free new Wellness program available for all ages at Amarillo neighborhood parks kicks off today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is launching its first ever Wellness program called ‘Reset’ and it’s free for all ages.

“The program itself is called the ‘Reset’ program and its wellness fit for everybody... so we wanted to bring some free fitness classes as well as nutrition classes to Potter County,” said Kelsey Sargent, recreation coordinator for city of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department.

The Amarillo Public Health Department conducted a health initiative and noticed a lack of wellness resources in the community, so they decided to partner with Amarillo Parks and Recreation to bring free fitness and nutrition activities to the public.

“With the health and wellness aspect part of it, there’s definitely a discrepancy there in Potter County. So, we wanted to make sure that was provided, this program. There are also food deserts in certain parts of Potter County, so we wanted to make sure that there was a nutrition-based program that’s out there,” said Sargent.

Residents will learn new ways to start a healthier lifestyle with fit and play activities, live nutrition classes, workout sessions from personal trainers and much more.

Different age groups will be split up for the fitness classes to accommodate the younger kids all the way to adults.

“With our public health initiative, we noticed that you know, with COVID coming through, it’s (activity) been kind of increased in our parks. So, we wanted to offer some fitness classes in our parks as well as our Activity Center. We wanted to make sure that people will have a program all year round. So, it’s not just summertime, it’s actually all year round which is nice. The parks of course, that’s kind of depending on weather, but our Activity Center and everything like that, that’ll be all year round,” said Sargent.

During the nutrition classes, you will learn how to cook with garden produce.

Fitness classes include Zumba, aerobics, water aerobics at the Warford Activity Center, high and low intensity training and then kids will enjoy activities like soccer, basketball, volleyball and more.

“After the launch parties this week, we’ll start the program itself. There’s going to be health and wellness, like the fitness, the free fitness classes as well as our nutrition classes that’ll start on the seventh (June 7), and it’ll go in eight-week increments. So, they’ll be able to sign up for all kinds of stuff,” said Sargent.

The next launch parties will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this week in other surrounding neighborhood parks:

Wednesday, June 2, at San Jacinto Park

Thursday, June 3, at El Alamo Park

Friday, June 4, at Warford Activity Center

“Tonight, if they just want to come out to the Reset Program Block Party, they’ll get any kind of information they need. There’s food out there, there’s food and games, activities for the kiddos, they’ll see what kind of instructors that will be out there to kind of do some classes. We’ll also have agriculture life out there, they’ll be doing some really fun stuff out there, registering for the nutrition program, and then of course our public health department will be out there,” said Sargent.

Sessions officially begin next week, June 7, and you can register any time on the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.