Drying out for the most part

After a round of early morning thunderstorms, we’ll track one more shot at rain for the area, then things look to quiet down for the next 7 days. For Wednesday, expect some showers and thunderstorms to fire up this evening going into tonight mainly down in the southwestern portions of the area, with strong winds, heavy rain and some hail possible. For most of the area, temperatures will get close to, or right at the 80 degree mark with calm winds for the region, excluding areas where storms are present. After today, expect a pattern of warmer days ahead with mostly sunny skies.