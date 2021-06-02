Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Calmer Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Our weather pattern is beginning to settle down with less storm activity expected over the next few days. We have seen more sunshine today compared to the last several and temperatures are beginning to warm. Highs today are in the upper 70s and we should reach at least 80 for the next few days. Isolated storms may drift into western areas this evening, but will be rather spotty. Rain chances dwindle for a few days beginning tomorrow.

Warmer days ahead...