Court documents: $138,000 worth of cocaine found in Farwell home

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested and booked into Randall County Jail for possessing $138,000 worth of cocaine in Farwell.

According to court documents, Leobardo Cervantes was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The drugs were found when a federal search warrant was executed on a home at 701 County Road 8 in Farwell.

During the search, agents found 28 grams of a white powdery substance inside a pair of pants with the name Cervantes written on the inside, according to officials documents.

Approximately 1,385 grams of what appeared to be cocaine was also discovered underneath the hood of a vehicle in various packages.

Cervantes was transported to the Amarillo Resident Office and interviewed by officers with the DEA.

Official documents said he refused to cooperate with law enforcement on access to his cell phone.

He was then taken to the Randall County Jail and booked on a federal hold.

According to street value estimates, the drugs are worth $138,000.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

