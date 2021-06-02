Viewers Choice Awards
Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo happening this weekend

This picture, titled "Traffic," was submitted by John S. for the 2019 Longhorn Cattle Drive Photo Contest(John S. (custom credit))
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo is happening at the Tri-State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The three-day event kicks off on Thursday, June 3 with the Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive. At 6:00 p.m. at the corner of 11th and Polk, visitors can cheer on Longhorns and accompanying riders.

The event then continues on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at the Amarillo National Center.

To view a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

