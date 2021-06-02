Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo is happening at the Tri-State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The three-day event kicks off on Thursday, June 3 with the Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive. At 6:00 p.m. at the corner of 11th and Polk, visitors can cheer on Longhorns and accompanying riders.

The event then continues on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 at the Amarillo National Center.

