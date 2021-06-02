City Church prepares for this year’s feeding program with more volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Thousands of children in need will soon start receiving a hot meal every day.

City Church is working on its annual feeding program.

Every summer, different youth groups from across the country join local volunteers at city church to deliver a homemade lunch to kids in different Amarillo neighborhoods.

“There’s enough food for the children to go eat really throughout the day,” said Donnie Lane, senior pastor at City Church. “There’s a hot item, there’s fresh food, cookies, fresh pop corn.”

The program feeds around 1,500 to 2,000 kids a day, but last year, due to the pandemic, church volunteers had to do all deliveries themselves, which resulted in fewer children being reached.

“We did had to cut back in some of our part-ministries and programs, but for us the priority was giving the food to the children,” said Lane.

“It was a lot of work without our volunteers,” said Dawnette Lusk, outreach coordinator at City Church.

The feeding program runs from June 14 until August 1, and is just one of many initiatives the organization has available for local low income families.

“One of the little boys I’ve been feeding for years, he had moved, I didn’t know where he was and he tracked me down,” said Lusk. “He was out on his bicycle, saw me and he said, ‘I’m so glad I found you, if you start bringing me lunches again I can eat two meals a day, I don’t have to pick whether I eat lunch or dinner.”

The organization is currently working on its summer camp, which serves a little more than 100 kids and is completely free.

“These are children we have a relationship with, and so we begin at camp, we take those children that are in the most intense need, and then when we return to Amarillo that’s where we start,” said Lane.

City Church is now asking the community to help with monetary donations or by volunteering their time to help deliver the meals.

