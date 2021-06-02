Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Auto Inc donates $17,000 to 24 hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center

The 24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center is preparing to open its new location near...
The 24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center is preparing to open its new location near Amarillo's medical district.(kfda)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Auto Inc donated over $17,000 to 24 hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

The money will support area cancer survivors.

The 24 hours in the Canyon provides support services to cancer survivors in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles at no cost.

“You know it’s just something we feel like super important to give back to the community that supported us for so long, you know, being a locally owned business for the last 30 years in the community, you know we want to give these cancer survivors the best quality of life we possibly can. So it’s just something we’re really passionate about,” said Daniel Bradley Autoinc vice president.

For the past four years, Auto Inc has donated a part of every vehicle sold during the month of may to 24 hours in the Canyon.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Amarillo police release arrest, citation numbers for Memorial Day weekend
Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
Tye Rogers, former President of Lubbock Christian Schools
Former LCS President admits to possession of child pornography in plea agreement

Latest News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham explains why she pulled her state?s national guard troops from the...
All New Mexico counties drop to turquoise level
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Man killed in collision with semi
planned parenthood lubbock
City of Lubbock ‘pleased’ after Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed