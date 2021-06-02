Auto Inc donates $17,000 to 24 hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Auto Inc donated over $17,000 to 24 hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

The money will support area cancer survivors.

The 24 hours in the Canyon provides support services to cancer survivors in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles at no cost.

“You know it’s just something we feel like super important to give back to the community that supported us for so long, you know, being a locally owned business for the last 30 years in the community, you know we want to give these cancer survivors the best quality of life we possibly can. So it’s just something we’re really passionate about,” said Daniel Bradley Autoinc vice president.

For the past four years, Auto Inc has donated a part of every vehicle sold during the month of may to 24 hours in the Canyon.

