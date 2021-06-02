Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Fire Department launches 3rd Paramedic Fire Engine

Amarillo Fire Department unveiled their new paramedic engine (Source: Amarillo Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is launching the third Paramedic Fire Engine.

Engine 7 is housed at Fire Station 7 at Amarillo Boulevard and Grand Street.

According to a news release, the new engine will provide paramedic level advanced life support care thanks to a partnership with Amarillo Medical Services.

The equipment and medications provide the tools for paramedic members to provide advanced life-saving interventions and streamline the transfer of care to AMS.

