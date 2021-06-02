All New Mexico counties drop to turquoise level

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Governor has executed a public health order that places all 33 New Mexico counties in the turquoise level.

Due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, all counties are now in he turquoise level.

A Department of Health released a notice that between Saturday and Tuesday, the state confirmed 380 new cases, which is less than half the gating target.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a release:

“New Mexicans are making the right choices: Getting vaccinated so we can all safely resume our lives, and so our small businesses and economy can roar back to life. Please encourage your friends and family to register if they haven’t already -- and keep up the hard work as, all together, we push toward ending the worst of the pandemic.”

Once the state reaches a 60 percent full vaccination rate, the state plans to graduate out of the color-coded system and remove most pandemic-related restrictions.

