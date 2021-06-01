Warmer with rain chances...

We will remain cool with a chance for more showers and storms overnight as lows drop into the low 50s. Temps will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon hours with a chance for a few more storms late in the day and into the evening hours. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and a continued chance for afternoon showers and storms. Winds will stay light for the next couple of days.

