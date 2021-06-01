Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Warmer with rain chances...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will remain cool with a chance for more showers and storms overnight as lows drop into the low 50s. Temps will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon hours with a chance for a few more storms late in the day and into the evening hours. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and a continued chance for afternoon showers and storms. Winds will stay light for the next couple of days.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
New in Amarillo: Chains open along Coulter Street.
New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake

Latest News

Warmer with rain chances...
Warmer with rain chances...
Wet forecast...
Wet forecast...
Wet Forecast...
Tornado in the Stratford area
Recap: Memorial Day weekend storm chasing