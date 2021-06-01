Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Vote for your favorite name for Amarillo Zoo’s new bear cub recently saved from euthanasia

Amarillo Zoo new bear cub name options (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo Zoo new bear cub name options (Source: City of Amarillo)(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You have the chance to name Amarillo Zoo’s newest resident.

Back in March, Amarillo Zoo welcomed a 1-year-old female black bear cub from New Mexico, saving her from euthanasia after she was captured multiple times.

The Zoo says she has adjusted to her new home and is recovering from a hip injury she sustained in the wild.

She will soon be on exhibit for Zoo visitors.

In the meantime, the Zoo is asking for your help giving her a name.

The choices are Sasha, Mesa or Coco.

To vote, visit the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook page. You can vote from today through June 8.

“We want the Amarillo community to be involved in welcoming our new bear cub here at the Amarillo Zoo,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Kayla Sell. “She has done so well since arriving here. We are looking forward to visitors to the Amarillo Zoo being able to see her as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
New in Amarillo: Chains open along Coulter Street.
New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment

Latest News

An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
Software provider to state and local governments hacked
Tyler Technologies improves citizen connections in Amarillo
Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against City of Lubbock on abortion ordinance
Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Lubbock, except when legally permissible
A rendering shows the main entrance of the future School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo...
Bank of America awards $350,000 to Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine