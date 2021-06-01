Vote for your favorite name for Amarillo Zoo’s new bear cub recently saved from euthanasia

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You have the chance to name Amarillo Zoo’s newest resident.

Back in March, Amarillo Zoo welcomed a 1-year-old female black bear cub from New Mexico, saving her from euthanasia after she was captured multiple times.

The Zoo says she has adjusted to her new home and is recovering from a hip injury she sustained in the wild.

She will soon be on exhibit for Zoo visitors.

In the meantime, the Zoo is asking for your help giving her a name.

The choices are Sasha, Mesa or Coco.

To vote, visit the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook page. You can vote from today through June 8.

“We want the Amarillo community to be involved in welcoming our new bear cub here at the Amarillo Zoo,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Kayla Sell. “She has done so well since arriving here. We are looking forward to visitors to the Amarillo Zoo being able to see her as soon as possible.”

