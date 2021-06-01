United Family and March of Dimes celebrate 20 years with donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and March of Dimes are celebrating 20 years of partnership with the launch of the donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign.

The campaign launches on June 1 at 3:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located at 5807 Southwest 45th Avenue.

The money raised in the campaign will go to help mothers and babies here in Amarillo.

The United Family and its guests have raised more than $1.1 million since 2001 to support the mission of March of Dimes.

