Tyler Technologies improves citizen connections in Amarillo

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyler Technologies said today it is rolling out online tools to help people interact with city departments for things like permits.

Amarillo desired a new tool that would make information more readily available to citizens and improve connectivity between systems and departments.

“We’re excited to expand our city’s use of Tyler’s product, now with its comprehensive civic services solution,” said Rich Gagnon, CIO for the city of Amarillo. “Tyler’s EnerGov solution is already helping to connect our local government offices directly with our citizens through technology, increasing overall transparency.”

Residents and contractors are now able to search for an address or parcel, apply for a permit, and request an inspection, among other activities.

The city is already experiencing initial benefits following its successful, on-time go-live, including:

  • Beginning to eliminate silos between departments
  • Streamlining the permit application process for citizens
  • Reducing the number of applications citizens must search online
  • Eliminating the number of applications and paper process

