AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will begin their Music in the Gardens series on Thursday.

The concert series begins with a performance by Geezers Gone Wild at 7:00 p.m. on June 3.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with free dance lessons on the patio provided by Footloose Amarillo.

Tickets are $10 at the gate.

