Rain Chances Dwindling

The upper-level system that’s brought thunderstorms for the past several days will begin to move out today, taking rain chances with it. For our Tuesday, expect some spotty afternoon thunderstorms, but aside from that, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with some early morning fog and calm winds for most of the day. Daytime highs will begin to climb into the 70s across the region, with 80s possible by the end of the week. As of right now, Wednesday looks to be our last shot at some rain for the remainder of the outlook.