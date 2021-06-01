Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood stops abortions in Lubbock, except when legally permissible

Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against City of Lubbock on abortion ordinance
Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against City of Lubbock on abortion ordinance(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of June 1, 2021, Planned Parenthood in Lubbock has stopped abortions after voters approved an ordinance on May 1 aimed at banning abortions. This includes providing the abortion pill. However, the health center will provide abortion services when legally permissible; which means only when it is a medical emergency.

“Due to the controversial ordinance passed on May 1, Lubbock residents are currently required to travel to access a safe, legal abortion. This ban on abortions provides no exemptions, even in cases of rape and incest. The ban on abortion violates patients’ constitutional right to an abortion and we’re in court to block this ban for Lubbock patients,” said Ken Lambrecht, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas in a statement.

“The Lubbock abortion ban creates significant barriers and the need to travel a minimum 600-mile round trip or out of state for patients seeking to obtain an abortion,” officials said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood officials say, “the health center doors are open to provide high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive healthcare services including breast and cervical cancer screenings; HIV tests; testing  and  treatment for  STIs;  PrEP  and PEP  medication to  prevent  HIV;  a full range of FDA-approved  birth control  (including  IUDs  and implants);  treatment  for  urinary  tract  and vaginal infections;  annual  well  visits;  HPV  vaccines,  flu vaccines,  and other essential healthcare  services.  Abortion services will be provided when legally permissible.”

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services filed litigation in federal court on behalf of its patients, physicians, and staff in Lubbock to oppose the controversial, new abortion ban.

The Lubbock city council unanimously rejected a local ordinance banning abortion last year after independent legal experts commissioned by the city determined it was likely unconstitutional. Despite these concerns, on May 1st, Lubbock voted to approve an ordinance aimed at banning abortion.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
New in Amarillo: Chains open along Coulter Street.
New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment

Latest News

An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive
Amarillo Zoo new bear cub name options (Source: City of Amarillo)
Vote for your favorite name for Amarillo Zoo’s new bear cub recently saved from euthanasia
Software provider to state and local governments hacked
Tyler Technologies improves citizen connections in Amarillo
A rendering shows the main entrance of the future School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo...
Bank of America awards $350,000 to Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine