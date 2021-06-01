Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Is Still Tracking Showers and Storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The month of June is off to a very cool start with daytime temps mainly in the 60s today. We are also still tracking showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area going into the evening hours. Tonight will be damp and cool with lows in the low 50s. Temperatures will be up just a few degrees tomorrow into the upper 70s and rain chances will be a little more limited. By Thursday, a couple of dry days with highs above 80 can be expected.

