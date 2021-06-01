Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sure, police K-9 units get a ton of (well-deserved) credit for their law enforcement prowess, but when it comes to ending a long car chase, not much is going to top a herd of cattle.

The Barron Co. Sheriff’s Department thanked its “Bovine Unit” for stopping the pursuit, which lasted approximately 13 miles and stretched from Barron to Cumberland.

Deputies were chasing a Chevrolet Cavalier, the department explained on its Facebook page, when the driver came upon a group of cows standing in front of him.

“That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade,” the department wrote, not missing the opportunity for a little cow-pun. “Job well done tonight crew.”

The Sheriff’s Department assisted Barron PD tonight with a pursuit that went approximately 13 miles between Barron and... Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The sheriff’s department did not say what sparked the chase; however, it did note that the driver was taken into custody and spent the night in jail. It added that none of the cows, nor any person was injured in the pursuit.

