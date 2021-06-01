Viewers Choice Awards
City reports 338,000 gallon wastewater spill in east Amarillo

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo, Texas(City of Amarillo)
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo, Texas(City of Amarillo)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A spill that occurred from a wastewater collection facility near I-40 and Lakeside has now been contained.

The City of Amarillo said the spill originated from a gravity main leading to Lift Station No. 29 on Monday.

City officials said the spill was due to excessive rain entering the sanitary sewer system trough access covers.

As of Tuesday, the lift station is now operating normally.

The spill volume was an estimated 338,000 gallons of diluted domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters.

The city said the water flowed south into a playa lake and has now been contained.

Disinfectant was placed on the spill area and crews are cleaning up the spill site.

City officials notified the regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

Officials are working with a nearby property owner.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

