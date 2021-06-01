Viewers Choice Awards
Center city starting concerts downtown, starting with High Noon at the Square

Lubbock County will host its High Noon Concerts on Wednesdays from June 5 to Aug. 7.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is starting concerts tomorrow to run through July.

At “High Noon,” the music is free, and lunch is available for $8.

The City of Amarillo gives away free Popsicles. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket for seating.

“We have so many partners who make High Noon a success. Potter County allows us to use the beautiful courthouse lawn. The musicians donate their time. Local caterers work with us on the menu price. This year, several businesses have agreed to sponsor a High Noon event,” Duke said.

All proceeds will benefit Center City of Amarillo. Chanette McKibben is the event coordinator for Center City and High Noon.

“The performers and the menu change every week. From country to jazz, we have something for everyone. The musicians and performers volunteer their time for the free entertainment,” said Duke. “This is one more way we can bring people to Center City so they can see all the great things that are happening.”

The schedule for High Noon on the Square for 2021 is:

  • Wednesday, June 2 – Music from Ed Montana. Hamburgers by Coors Cowboy Club Cook Team, sponsored by Coors Cowboy Club & Rodeo.
  • Wednesday, June 9 – Entertainment by the performers of “Texas.” Barbecue from Mitch’s Barbecue. Sponsored by the Park Central Community.
  • Wednesday, June 16 – Music by Buster Bledsoe. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33. Sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith
  • Wednesday, June 23 – Music by Andy Chase and Friends. Schlotzsky’s sack lunch. Sponsored by Golden Spread Electrical Cooperative.
  • Wednesday, June 30 – Entertainment from ALT Academy “Newsies.” Jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush. Sponsored by Brown & Fortunato.
  • Wednesday, July 7 – Music by Esquire Jazz Band. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33, sponsored by the Shops at Wolflin Square.
  • Wednesday, July 14 – Music by Lindsey Lane. Chick-Fil-A sack lunch. Sponsored by FirstBank Southwest.
  • Wednesday, July 21 – Music by the Amarillo Symphony. Schlotzsky’s sack lunch. Sponsored by Xcel Energy.
  • Wednesday, July 28 – Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco. Sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm.

