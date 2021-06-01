BSA Hospice of the Southwest starts ‘Grief in the Family’ series in Spanish, English

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is offering a ‘Grief in the Family’ series in both Spanish and English.

Sessions will focus on a variety of topics and forms of grief such as ‘Understanding Our Grief’, ‘Grief and Children’ and ‘COVID-19 Loss - How to Help Someone Who Has Lost a Loved One.’

“More people than ever are experiencing loss,” said Deborah Andrews, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “But few are getting to truly mourn and grieve in a way that allows them to heal.”

Andrews said to fully address the grieving population in the area, it was necessary to offer options for Spanish-speaking community members.

“Grief looks different for different communities, cultures, and individuals. There is no one size fits all process for grieving,” said Andrews. “Everyone deals with grief in different ways. We want to make sure we are nurturing and respecting that while also guiding everyone on the best path for healing.”

Registration is required and all sessions take place at BSA Hospice of the Southwest, located at 5211 SW 9th Avenue.

To register or learn more, call BSA Hospice of the Southwest at (806) 350-1352.

