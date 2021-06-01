Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

BSA Hospice of the Southwest starts ‘Grief in the Family’ series in Spanish, English

(KEYC News Now)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is offering a ‘Grief in the Family’ series in both Spanish and English.

Sessions will focus on a variety of topics and forms of grief such as ‘Understanding Our Grief’, ‘Grief and Children’ and ‘COVID-19 Loss - How to Help Someone Who Has Lost a Loved One.’

“More people than ever are experiencing loss,” said Deborah Andrews, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “But few are getting to truly mourn and grieve in a way that allows them to heal.”

Andrews said to fully address the grieving population in the area, it was necessary to offer options for Spanish-speaking community members.

“Grief looks different for different communities, cultures, and individuals. There is no one size fits all process for grieving,” said Andrews. “Everyone deals with grief in different ways. We want to make sure we are nurturing and respecting that while also guiding everyone on the best path for healing.”

Registration is required and all sessions take place at BSA Hospice of the Southwest, located at 5211 SW 9th Avenue.

To register or learn more, call BSA Hospice of the Southwest at (806) 350-1352.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo teen hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injury after drive-by shooting
New in Amarillo: Chains open along Coulter Street.
New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment

Latest News

Music in the Gardens
Summer concert series begins at Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Amarillo police release arrest, citation numbers for Memorial Day weekend
Hundreds of people gathered in Lubbock on Friday afternoon to March for Life, while others...
Abortion ban ordinance goes into effect in Lubbock
AISD releases summer lunch schedule