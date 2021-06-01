Bank of America awards $350,000 to Texas Tech University School of Veteran Medicine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) is receiving $350,000 in gift funds from Bank of America to build and support a new world-class school of veterinary medicine to address the region’s growing shortage of veterinary resources.

The new 185,000 square-foot, two-story facility will enroll its first students later this year.

The School anticipates more than 450 veterinary and graduate students.

“Our facilities are truly world class. They will be a fantastic academic home for our students, staff and faculty,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “We are so thankful that our community, the region as a whole and Bank of America have made these facilities and our programs a reality. This gift will contribute to a premier space for students and support critical programs and recruitment efforts across the region.”

The project is estimated to generate more than $75 million annually for the region and create nearly 375 new jobs.

“Amarillo is a very special community, and everyone here knows how important quality animal care is to our economy,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “This school gives Amarillo a competitive advantage and opens the doorway to a wide array of opportunities for students, farmers, researchers and so many more.”

“The Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine will serve as a social and economic anchor for Amarillo, the region and our state. The groundbreaking research and teaching on animal and human interface will benefit all societies and animal well-being,” said W. Ashley Allen, President Bank of America Amarillo. “Our philanthropic investment will pay dividends for years to come, supporting economic mobility and bolstering rural jobs for the region.”

This anchor gift is Bank of America’s largest gift in the region to date and comes as part of its focus on advancing economic mobility by supporting nonprofit organizations serving education and workforce, community development and basic needs.

