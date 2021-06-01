Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police release arrest, citation numbers for Memorial Day weekend

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police made five DWI arrests and conducted more than 100 traffic stops after a TxDOT grant allowed them to place more officers on the street for the holiday weekend.

APD said they joined other law enforcement agencies across the state to keep roads safe as Memorial Day activities took place in the area.

From May 28 to May 31, APD motor squad and DWI squad made 132 traffic stops and gave 177 citations and warnings.

Officials said five DWI arrests were made, as well as three other arrests.

AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA/PUBLIC RELEASE DATE: June 1, 2021 TIME: CASE NUMBER: INCIDENT TYPE: DWI...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

