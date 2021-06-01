Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police identify victim in drive-by shooting, say she did not survive

An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.
An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.(Raycom File)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo teen who was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting over the weekend has died.

Police say the victim, identified as Chloe Vivens, died from her injuries on Monday, May 31.

Police were called to a home near South Florida Street and 8th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a drive-by shooting.

Officers found Vivens who was shot while sitting in a car parked in the driveway. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

Police then found several shell casings in the street as well as bullet holes in a nearby home.

Police are still asking for information on this drive-by shooting.

If you have any information, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-9468 or make an anonymous tip by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

