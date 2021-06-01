AISD releases summer lunch schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District is serving up breakfast and lunch at various schools throughout the summer.

Grab and go meals will be availabile for children ages one to 18 years old.

AISD said this includes children under five who are not enrolled in school.

If parents pick up food for their children without them present, AISD said parents must provide proof of their child’s age.

Sweet! We're serving up breakfast and lunch this summer at select schools. Grab & go meals are available for children... Posted by Amarillo ISD on Thursday, May 27, 2021

