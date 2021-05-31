Worker shortage impacting Camp Kiwanis in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds of girl scouts are counting on going to Camp Kiwanis this summer after it was cancelled last year.

However, the group seem to be facing a new challenge this year, staffing.

Ann Marie Rushin has been a staff member at Camp Kiwanis for four years.

“As soon as COVID hit and they were like, ‘We’re cancelling,’ I had a mental breakdown,” said Rushin. “Camp Kiwanis is my home.”

Prior to being an unit leader, Rushin was a camper and says the best part of camp is being able to mentor and inspire young girls.

“A lot of my friends that were campers whenever I was a camper, they turned into staff and they were like, ‘We became staff because you’re staff’ and that made my heart really happy,” said Rushin.

She’s now encouraging others to become part of this experience as the girl scouts have been struggling to find enough workers.

“In the past I don’t think we’ve ever seen this need for staff,” said Stephanie Pena, fund development coordinator at Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Each summer, around 600 to 800 girls from all over the Texas Panhandle attend the camp, and while and while registration for campers has been filling up quickly, the same cannot be said for staff.

“We’re trying to fill 26 positions at Camp Kiwanis,” said Pena. “We do have positions for 16 and 17 year old’s, and then we also have positions for 18 and up.”

If love the outdoors and would like to mentor girls of different ages, you can apply to work at the camp here.

The camp’s official start date is June 13.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.