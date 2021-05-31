Viewers Choice Awards
Wet Forecast...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A slow moving storm system will keep us cool and wet for the rest of the day and into the overnight hours. It will be a cool and cloudy start to your Tuesday but we will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a slight chance for a few more thunderstorms especially to the west. We will be even warmer for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s with a few isolated storms roaming around the panhandles. Eastern New Mexico stands the best chance for any severe weather for the next couple of days and we will be tracking much warmer weather by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

