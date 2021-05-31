Viewers Choice Awards
Recap: Memorial Day weekend storm chasing

Tornado in the Stratford area
Tornado in the Stratford area(Sherman County Emergency Management +)
By KFDA Digital
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several tornadoes were reported in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles this weekend.

Newschannel10′s First Alert chase teams were out tracking dangerous storms on Sunday evening, keeping track of tornado activity and areas of concern.

Tornado Watch

Newschannel 10 First Alert Chase teams are out tracking dangerous storms.

Posted by NewsChannel10 on Sunday, May 30, 2021

A survey team with the National Weather Service of Amarillo is assessing damage today and determining tornado ratings for the weekend. The NWS uses this information to write preliminary tornado reports.

Greg Wright with Sherman County Emergency Management captured a photo of a tornado touching down near Stratford.

Well it was an exciting evening in the Stratford area. Glad we were able to keep everyone safe! Just so everyone knows...

Posted by Sherman County Emergency Management on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

