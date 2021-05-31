Recap: Memorial Day weekend storm chasing
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several tornadoes were reported in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles this weekend.
Newschannel10′s First Alert chase teams were out tracking dangerous storms on Sunday evening, keeping track of tornado activity and areas of concern.
A survey team with the National Weather Service of Amarillo is assessing damage today and determining tornado ratings for the weekend. The NWS uses this information to write preliminary tornado reports.
Greg Wright with Sherman County Emergency Management captured a photo of a tornado touching down near Stratford.
