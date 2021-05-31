Rainy Memorial Day Ahead

After getting drenched on Sunday, Flood Watches will persist into the morning hours, with more chances of rain on the way for our Memorial Day Holiday. Another round of lighter, less severe showers are likely to work their way into the area starting this morning and likely lasting throughout the day. Even if you don’t see rain. expect cloudy and cool conditions, as highs will be a good 20 degrees below normal, with a high of 64 slated for today. Thankfully winds aren’t looking too bad today and throughout the rest of the week, as calmer winds are expected and rain chances set to dwindle for at least a little bit.