Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rainy Memorial Day Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After getting drenched on Sunday, Flood Watches will persist into the morning hours, with more chances of rain on the way for our Memorial Day Holiday. Another round of lighter, less severe showers are likely to work their way into the area starting this morning and likely lasting throughout the day. Even if you don’t see rain. expect cloudy and cool conditions, as highs will be a good 20 degrees below normal, with a high of 64 slated for today. Thankfully winds aren’t looking too bad today and throughout the rest of the week, as calmer winds are expected and rain chances set to dwindle for at least a little bit.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Amarillo police asking for information involving a murder of a 20-year-old
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the Ram logo at a Chrysler dealership in...
Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks; wheels could fall off
Within seconds, the water had filled the space and started seeping into the higher part of the...
WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom

Latest News

First Alert Severe Weather Update, 10:40 p.m., 5/30
First Alert Severe Weather Update, 10:45 p.m., 5/30
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Sunday!
First Alert Severe Weather Update, 9:35 p.m., 5/30
First Alert Severe Weather Update, 9:35 p.m., 5/30
First Alert Severe Weather Update, 8:20 p.m, 5/30
First Alert Severe Weather Update, 8:20 p.m, 5/30