New in Amarillo: Organic juice, chain restaurants coming to Coulter Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three new food and beverage options will soon open on Coulter Street.

Clean Juice

Amarillo’s first fully-organic juice bar is set to open in July.

Clean Juice will sell bottled juices, acai bowls, breakfast toasts, wraps and soups.

Owners of Clean Juice say their goal is to make healthy, organic food more accessible to all families and children.

“It’s very kid friendly, so I think children are going to love it,” said Stephanie Lemons, co-owner of Clean Juice. “It’s a way to get those fruit and vegetables hidden in a smoothie for them.”

Clean Juice will also offer juice cleanses. Customers can purchase a cleanse or join a subscription service for monthly cleanses.

“We do all of our cold press juices in house and we have a large press machine that we put all the fruit and veggies in and people can do our cleanses,” said Brittany Cartwrite, co-owner of Clean Juice. “We’ll have different options for beginners and we’ll have three day and five day cleanses. We also have a subscription where you can sign up with our app and you’ll get discounts and points on monthly cleanses.”

All juices will be made fresh.

“Our beginner juice is going to be our orange,” explained Cartwrite. “It will have carrots, pineapple, oranges, so it’s sweet...we don’t use any artificial sweeteners. [The cleanses] taste good. I think people will be really surprised with how good they taste.”

Clean Juice will include indoor seating and a drive thru.

Owners plan to from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Golden Chick

Down the street form Clean Juice will be Amarillo’s first Golden Chick location.

Golden Chick is known for its its fried chicken, specifically the original Golden Tenders and the Big & Golden Chicken Sandwich.

As of now, the exterior of the building is finished and the dining is being completed.

While opening day is planned for June 8, the location’s general manager says this may be delayed due to the hiring shortage.

Braum’s

Further south, a new Bruam’s location is expected to break ground in the coming months near State Loop 335.

A representative from Braum’s says they are opening the store because all five of their current Amarillo locations are seeing success.

They also add their trucks fit supplies for up to seven stores, which will be met between this location and the new store front on Soncy Road.

“It just makes sense to kind of build around the West Texas area to be a larger route for our trucks,” explained Amanda Beuchaw, public relations director for Braum’s corporate. “We’re excited to keep growing out there. It’s been a great experience and the communities have supported the stores greatly.”

The new Braum’s is planned at 5,200 square feet and provides seating for 74 people.

It will also include double drive through lanes.

The location plans to open January, 2022.

