Clovis woman killed after vehicle crashes through apartment

(Raycom File)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis woman was killed when a vehicle crashed into her apartment building on Saturday.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 3400 block of Lore Street on reports of a crash involving a vehicle and building.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2016 Ford Fusion crashed through the north-facing brick wall of the building.

Officials said the vehicle came to rest within the bedroom of an apartment.

The resident of the apartment, 74-year-old Gillian M. Sweeney, was struck and killed by the vehicle.

Clovis police identified the driver as a 21-year-old man.

CPD’s Major Crash Team are investigating the incident.

