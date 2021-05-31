Body of 12-year-old boy recovered from White River Lake

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A dive team from Lubbock Fire Rescue has recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy from White River Lake in Crosby County.

Game Wardens say the boy was playing near the water when he fell in and drowned. It was about six feet of water and the boy couldn’t swim.

Wardens found the boy’s signature with a portable side scan sonar and called in LFR for the recovery.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.